India Inc. all set to witness a digital revolution in the form of e-invoice

The implementation of e-invoicing has now reached a critical stage with less than a few weeks left to the date of launch. The Centre is very clear of their intention to implement e-invoicing from October 1, 2020. Under such circumstances, it would be ill-advised of companies not to start preparing their internal business systems and tax management processes. It is highly unlikely that the implementation of this new system will be further deferred. Even in the rare scenario that it is pushed to a later date, it will only be so if it is crucial. This makes it urgent and imminent for industries to complete the first leg of integration viz. getting acquainted with the process of e-invoicing and selecting the right e-invoicing solution partner.But even before industry players begin this process, they should brush up on the basics and recent updates of e-invoicing.

E-invoicing threshold expanded to INR 500 crores turnover

In a recent notification issued by the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs, it was announced that e-invoicing would be mandatory from October 1, 2020. However, the initial turnover threshold of 100 crores has been expanded to 500 crores (at PAN level in a financial year) for now. Around 48,000 GSTINs contribute to over 45% of the tax revenue and are above INR 500 crores turnover. Each of these companies has received notifications from the Centre apprising them of the new system and asking them to prepare to integrate their tax operations with e-invoicing aligned software. Depending on the response after implementation, this threshold is expected to decrease to INR 100 crores turnover.

Sample e-invoicing print provided by NIC

A recently published sample e-invoice document on the NIC portal features an acknowledgement number and date. When a response is received from the IRP, it contains a 64-digit IRN, an acknowledgement number and a date. The QR code must be printed on the invoice where it is readable, and it should not be printed on a separate paper. However, the printing of IRN is not mandatory. Acknowledgement number and acknowledgement date returned by IRP are only for reference purpose. These need not be printed on the invoice.

Version 1.03 of e-invoicing schema released

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) released a new vision of the standardised schema about a month ago, providing essential information for developers to integrate the e-invoicing. NIC-IRP has shared this new schema along with other information through APIs with ERPs and financial accounting systems. The home page is accessible from anywhere without any login and provides complete details on the APIs exposed so that developers can acquaint themselves with the system mechanism.

The new schema available on sandbox can have three categories of fields – mandatory, conditional, and optional. There are some new validation rules or checks which have been introduced. Because of these checks, taxpayers will have to consider providing data for some of these optional fields, because if they don’t then while running those validation checks, the government portal will reject their transactions. Let us take an example and see – The IGST field is optional. But there is a check which says that taxable amount multiplied by tax rate should be equivalent to the tax amount. Now for transactions where taxpayers have kept IGST field blank, it is possible that with the new validation check in place the line item or the transaction could get rejected by the NIC.

Suitability for e-invoicing

In a notification dated July 30, 2020, it was announced that a few categories would not fall under the purview of e-invoicing. These include -

Special Economic Zone Unit (SEZ) including Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ)

An insurer or a banking company or a financial institution, including a Non-Banking Financial Corporation or NBFC

Goods Transport Agencies who provide services to transport of goods by road and issues consignment notes

Registered persons supplying passenger transportation service

Registered persons supplying services by way of admission to the exhibition of cinematograph films in multiplex screens.

Even in some cases such as the following, the generation of IRN is not required:

Self-invoices for inward RCM supplies (but needed for outward RCM supplies)

Self-invoices for import of services

Invoices issued by Input Service Distributor (ISD)

However, supplies made by notified persons to SEZ would need to generate e-invoices. As a facilitator, e-commerce operators may generate IRN on behalf of a supplier, but such platforms must be registered as an e-commerce operator under GST.