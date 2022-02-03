Anti-profiteering clause in GST India



The term “profiteering” means making unreasonably high profits in the course of ordinary trade or business. The government of India is committed to protecting consumers from profiteering during the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. In its efforts to prevent profiteering and ensure the proper levy of GST in India, the government will incorporate an anti-profiteering clause. Since goods and services are taxed at multiple stages of the supply chain, any change in tax structure or tax rates creates an opportunity to improve profit margins at each stage. Thus, the Indian government intends to take measures to ensure that benefits accrued due to the introduction of the indirect tax regime are duly shared with consumers in the form of reduced prices. Under the anti-profiteering clause in GST (Section 163), the central government is authorized to examine whether input tax credits claimed by any registered taxable person result in a “commensurate reduction in the price” of goods and services sold by that person. The central government is authorized to impose penalties in the event such price reductions are not implemented. However, the law is not intended to quash all profits — it’s designed to protect consumers from undue exploitation.

Effects of anti-profiteering clause on industry



Introduction of GST is the biggest tax reform since independence. As GST will subsume all indirect taxes in one unified tax, it will create one market for the seamless flow of goods and services in India.

Exactly how the anti-profiteering clause will affect industry is unknown. It is said that its provisions will be applied rarely, but the anti-profiteering clause is already affecting industry enthusiasm. Could it impact the ease of doing business? If so, then what steps will the government take to prevent that from happening? Wherever there is competition, market forces should prevent profiteering. Government agencies such as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) already regulate and monitor the smooth flow of competition in the market. Under the Anti-profiteering clause in GST, the government will quickly address complaints that have an adverse impact on competition and market forces. This will be introduced as a transitory provision in the initial stages of GST, to keep a watch on the industry, and will be withdrawn once the law is stabilized.

Need for the anti-profiteering clause



The motivation behind the anti-profiteering clause is to pass GST tax benefits on to the consumer in the form of lower prices. The government claims it is necessary for the following reasons: To observe the inflationary trends during the initial stages of GST introduction and to analyze and control its long-term effects

To examine whether input tax credits or lower tax rates actually result in a commensurate reduction in price

To set up an honest pricing policy, which will help to retain consumers in the GST regime To successfully implement the anti-profiteering clause, there must be a logical comparison of the pre-GST and post-GST cost of each and every item.

Causes of unreasonably high profits



Without the anti-profiteering clause, unreasonably high profits could be caused by numerous factors, including, but not limited to: Supply and demand conditions

Geographical and product markets

Supplier’s cost

Taxes other than GST Savings from input credits, such as service tax credits for traders and CST paid on inter-state purchases, could also trigger exceptionally high profits. Post-GST price variations due to additional input tax credits or reduced tax rates should not necessarily be viewed adversely. Under the new GST regime, there should be flexibility for determining profitability in percentage terms rather than absolute value.

