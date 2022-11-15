One Invoice, One E-way Bill policy makes tax automation critical

E-way bills are mandatory for interstate movement of goods when the value of goods exceed Rs. 50,000 in motorized conveyance. However, India’s logistics sector is highly unorganised. Transporters are frequently unable to access all the required e-way bill documentation in a timely manner, and this may account for the discovery that transporters sometimes make multiple trips using a single e-way bill. In order to curb this type of tax evasion, the government will no longer permit generation of multiple e-way bills based on one invoice. If an e-way bill is generated once with a specific invoice number, then none of the parties — consignor, consignee, or transporter — can generate another e-way bill with the same invoice number.

Transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 who fail to produce proper e-way bill documentation to a GST inspector during transit will receive either a penalty of Rs 10,000, or the amount of tax the transporter sought to evade, whichever is higher.

To enforce these new measures, the government will integrate GST’s e-way bill system with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI)’s FASTag tool. This tool will trace the location of vehicles, as well as the number of times each transporter crosses NHAI’s toll plazas, thereby exposing transporters to increased risk of penalties if they should attempt to move goods interstate without the appropriate e-way bill documentation.

Once optional, businesses will now find they must integrate automated accounting and invoice management systems, e-way bill generation software, and GST return filing systems with their current processes — from sales transactions to return filing. Businesses will no longer be able to afford the risk of manually or separately managing these processes, since the monetary impact of even a small mistake will be substantial.

Tax automation software helps businesses efficiently comply with GST requirements in other ways as well. Businesses have a very short span of time to reconcile invoice data with actual transactions and file monthly GST returns. Furthermore, companies must file multiple returns for each state in which they conduct business. Beyond monthly reconciliations and return filing, GST often also requires daily compliances, making it nearly impossible for most businesses to comply manually.

Smart, automated solutions like Avalara’s cloud-based Avalara India GST will play a crucial role in successful GST compliance with reconciliation intelligence and advanced analytics and will make it possible for companies to reconcile data quickly and accurately.

Let's look at how GST compliance automation works: