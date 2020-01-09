GST Circular Update: Reverse charge mechanism on renting of motor vehicle

Recently, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (‘CBIC’) has issued Notification and Circular, with the intention of eliminating the anomaly created after introduction of applicability of reverse charge mechanism (‘RCM’) on renting of motor vehicle w.e.f. 1 October 2019. The Notification1 has been issued for amending the entry in the RCM and Circular2 to clarify doubts thereon.

Further, the CBIC has issued a Notification3 to make effective some of the provisions relating to CGST Act, 2017, from 1 January 2020. These amendments were made vide Finance (No. 2) Act, 2019.

The gist of the Notifications and Circular are given below:

Notification and Circular on applicability of RCM on renting of motor vehicle

The CBIC has amended the earlier Notification No. 13/2017-Central Tax (Rate) dated 28 June 2017 to state that RCM shall be applicable on renting of motor vehicle designed to carry passengers where the cost of fuel is included in the consideration charged.

Further, the CBIC has issued a Circular to clarify the scope of substituted RCM entry on the renting of motor vehicle. It may be noted that the present amendment is merely clarificatory in nature and therefore it shall apply for the period 1 October 2019 to 31 December 2019.

A summary of the Notification and Circular is given below hereunder: