Chennai GST revenue department activates Whatsapp number for ease of communication

In light of the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the GST revenue department of Chennai has issued a trade notice wherein the taxpayers falling under Central Jurisdiction within the State of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry can reach GST revenue department authorities via WhatsApp text messaging for redressal of grievances and resolution of queries. These grievances and queries will be brought to the notice of the office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of GST and Central Excise. Taxpayers are required to state their GSTIN for faster redressal of grievances or queries.