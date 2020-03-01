CHALLENGE:

Indian retailers and brands are using multichannel and omnichannel strategies to reach more customers. This expansion to new channels often means manually updating tax content across systems and locations to account for sales tax holidays, threshold taxes, and more. It’s a time-consuming process that can also be prone to error.

It can be even more complicated for businesses with brick-and-mortar locations and POS systems that are offline. How can businesses reclaim that time while keeping systems up to date and customers happy?

SOLUTION:

Avalara manages the complex tax scenarios retailers face with robust tax content that’s accessible through a variety of solutions to fit your business and system needs.

Whether you’re handling multiple sales channels (ecommerce, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar, offline sales, etc.), multiple locations, or both, Avalara has a solution that can integrate with your existing ecommerce, POS, and ERP systems.