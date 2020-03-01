Tax calculation & compliance solutions for Indian retailers and brands
Keep up with compliance requirements and compile sales data from multiple systems and channels.
Avalara helps retailers and brands solve tax compliance challenges
CHALLENGE:
Sales tax rules and rates change all the time. With 13,000+ tax jurisdictions in the United States alone, researching legislation and manually updating systems is labor-intensive and prone to error for Indian retailers exporting to the US.
SOLUTION:
Avalara calculates sales tax rates based on a variety of circumstances such as federal, state, and local jurisdiction rules, product, geography, marketplace rules, and more. Avalara tax experts regularly update global rates and rules that are automatically reflected in your systems, without requiring IT implementation.
CHALLENGE:
Indian retailers and brands are using multichannel and omnichannel strategies to reach more customers. This expansion to new channels often means manually updating tax content across systems and locations to account for sales tax holidays, threshold taxes, and more. It’s a time-consuming process that can also be prone to error.
It can be even more complicated for businesses with brick-and-mortar locations and POS systems that are offline. How can businesses reclaim that time while keeping systems up to date and customers happy?
SOLUTION:
Avalara manages the complex tax scenarios retailers face with robust tax content that’s accessible through a variety of solutions to fit your business and system needs.
Whether you’re handling multiple sales channels (ecommerce, marketplaces, brick-and-mortar, offline sales, etc.), multiple locations, or both, Avalara has a solution that can integrate with your existing ecommerce, POS, and ERP systems.
CHALLENGE:
Aggregating data, preparing tax returns, and filing on time make sales tax compliance a tedious process. And because each jurisdiction has its own rules and schedules, the more places you do business, the more complicated and time-consuming the process becomes.
SOLUTION:
Avalara can help increase efficiency by offloading many of the processes necessary to register, prepare and file returns, and remit taxes. Through automation, processes that can take days or weeks are done in minutes or hours, enabling retailers and brands to maintain compliance while finance teams focus on revenue-generating tasks.
CHALLENGE:
Keeping track of where you need to collect and file is challenging. Each jurisdiction has its own sales tax laws and filing requirements. Plus, tracking what and where you owe gets more complicated if you’re selling through multiple channels or platforms.
SOLUTION:
Avalara aggregates sales data across multiple channels and systems to inform you when you’re approaching new sales tax obligations, so you can proactively register your business and remain compliant.
CHALLENGE:
Charging the wrong tax rates or not communicating the full cost can cause customer frustration and negative reviews, harming your brand and affecting sales. Surprise fees on delivery can result in rejected shipments.
SOLUTION:
Apply rules and rates across ecommerce, marketplaces, order management, and ERP channels. Show the full cost of an order, so customers know what to expect before they buy. No other tax compliance solution has as many connections to your existing systems. Consistency and ability to aggregate data is key.
CHALLENGE:
Whether selling in new markets or expanding your product line, growth often means additional tax obligations. To remain competitive, retailers must continue to meet customer expectations for consistency of the buying experience across all channels, while addressing new compliance challenges.
SOLUTION:
Avalara offers a variety of products to address different retail compliance needs, including international business and specialty taxes. Because they’re designed to work together, you can add products as you need them, without disrupting the customer experience or rebuilding your system from scratch.
Our retail solution is with you every step of the way
Our retail solution is with you every step of the way
Step 1
Connect your business ecosystem
Manage all your transactions at one place. Connect to the systems and platforms you have now, as well as the ones you need as your business grows. Avalara has over 1,000 signed partner integrations for:
- Ecommerce platforms
- Point-of-sale (POS) systems
- Order management systems (OMS)
- Marketplaces
- Customer relationship management (CRM)
- Enterprise resource planning (ERP)
- Accounting software
- and more
Step 2
Automate day-to-day compliance
Calculate rates based on product taxability rules and exemptions through cloud automation and content delivery for offline use.
Apply complex rate changes across states and jurisdictions, including tax holidays
Step 3
Offload the burden of returns preparation and filing
Extract sales data from all your sales channels (e.g., in-store, online, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart) to generate reports and prepare sales tax returns
Compile transaction data across all systems and channels for a complete picture of your tax liability
Let Avalara handle tax notices on your behalf — all you do is upload them
Step 4
Access documents, anytime, anywhere
Cloud-based technology means there’s no hardware investment, maintenance, or upgrades for IT to worry about. Whether employees are in the office or working remotely, they have anytime access to tax documents and can:
Produce detailed sales tax reports for all channels
Look up exemption certificates
Quickly pull documents and reports for auditors
Compliance is an ongoing process
It’s important to continue monitoring your tax obligations, regulation and rate changes, and auditor requests. Sales tax compliance is an ongoing effort, and each step will repeat, as long as you’re in business.
Automation can help you maintain a more efficient process without increasing the time or resources necessary to manage compliance in multiple jurisdictions.
