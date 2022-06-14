Redefining customer experience with crypto-first mobility apps

Crypto is emerging as one of the new payment options. As a result, many global leaders are rapidly accepting it. With this trend, the future indicates that most mobile apps will be revamped to include crypto payments soon.

Today, payment through mobile apps is considered a norm for shopping, trading, or banking. With increased dependency on mobile devices, the need of the hour is to introduce user-friendly payment methods in mobile apps themselves. The last few years saw various payment options such as UPI, Paytm, PayPal, Google Pay, PayZapp, Freecharge, Mobiwik, coupons, and many more.

A few top reasons for apps to include crypto as one of the payment options are:

Zero chargeback

Only receiving parties can refund bitcoin transactions. Therefore, such transactions cannot be reversed. This is the key differentiating between credit card transactions and bitcoin transactions. On the other hand, credit card transactions can be canceled.



Reduced price fluctuations



Unlike in the past, today, the price fluctuations with cryptos have tremendously reduced with crypto processors, such as BitPay. As a result, the risk of losing money due to the changes in the coin value has decreased dramatically.



Enhanced customer experience



Bitcoin is one of the fastest, safest, and easiest mediums to pay your online bills and credit. This feature attracts various banking apps to introduce crypto as one of the payment options.



Secure digital transactions



Unlike a regular payment system, when a user pays in crypto, the user’s data isn’t stored in a centralized hub where data breaches are high. Instead, the user information is stored in the crypto wallet. In addition, the blockchain general ledger verifies and records every crypto transaction, thereby reducing the chances of stealing the user’s identity.

