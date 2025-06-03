Town of Kilpatrick – Increased Sales & Use Tax, and introduces rental & lodging tax (Effective March 1, 2026)

The Town of Kilpatrick has increased their sales and use taxes from 3.00% to 4.00% effective March 1, 2026. This would also apply to retail sales price of food purchased through vending machines for human consumption. More details can be found on this document.

The Town of Kilpatrick has also implemented a 3% lodging tax, applicable to accommodation provided to transients. Please refer to this document for details.