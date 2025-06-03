Imposition of Transient Guest Tax (Effective April 1, 2026)
Below jurisdictions in Kansas will impose new Transient Guest Taxes effective April 1, 2026. Please refer to this document for the list.
1. Miami County - imposes a 6% transient guest tax. This tax only applies in the unincorporated areas of Miami County and in the corporate city limits of a city that is not currently levied.
2. Osage County - imposes a 6% transient guest tax. This tax only applies in the unincorporated areas of Osage County and in the corporate city limits of a city that is not currently levied.
3. Shawnee City - imposes a 9% transient guest tax.
4. Kansas City - imposes a 10% transient guest tax.
5. American Royal Star District - imposes a 10% transient guest tax.
6. Homefield Star District - imposes a 10% transient guest tax.
7. Schlitterbahn Waterpark District - imposes a 10% transient guest tax.
The tax applies to accommodations with more than two bedrooms that are offered for guest use and rented for periods of 28 consecutive days or less. This tax must be collected in addition to existing state and local taxes. Businesses operating in these areas should review applicable rates and ensure compliance with the new local requirements.