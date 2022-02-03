GST India Shaping up - How We Got There

GST India Shaping up - How We Got There

Sep 22, 2016

16 seems to be a magic number for the mother of all tax reforms, Goods and Services Tax (GST), as after 16 years of to and fro, GST India has got a green flag with 16 states ratifying the act. Finally a distant dream is becoming a reality soon. Here is an interesting infographic showing the important milestones of this roller coaster journey.



Infographic on GST India, 16 years in making by Avalara Bharat

