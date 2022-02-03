How to e-Sign your GST returns

In the era of Digital India, the country’s new Goods and Services Tax (GST), taking effect 1 July, modernizes how registered assessees sign and file their returns – online rather than by hand. Digital signing already prevails with income tax returns and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and now the government is introducing digital signing and online filing for GST returns (GSTR) as well. It’s good news for registered dealers who, under GST, have to file as many as 36 returns a month if having business in all 29 states and 7 union territories. Manual signing and filing would simply be one more complication in what’s already shaping up to be a convoluted GST compliance process. So how can companies take advantage of digital signing and online filing? It will all happen within the online GST Common Portal, for which all taxpayers need to register. Registration is free, and companies only need to register once for both state and central filing. The GST Common Portal will allow businesses to designate employees as authorized signatories, which enables them to sign and file returns on behalf of the business, as well as to make payments – all online. Any person registered on the Authorized Person tab of the GST Common Portal for an enterprise can sign and file GSTR on behalf of that enterprise, using either e-sign or digital signature certificates (DSC).

How e-sign works



E-sign (electronic signature) is linked to the Aadhar card of the signatory. It’s designed for small entrepreneurs, such as proprietors, who do not have digital signature certificates (DSC). When filing a return within the GST Common Portal, authorized signatories click on “E-Sign” and receive a prompt to enter their Aadhar number. This sends a request to the UIDAI system to generate a one-time password (OTP), which is then sent to the email address and mobile number associated with that Aadhar number. The user then inputs the OTP into the portal. If the OTP matches, the filing – or other action – is complete. Signing GSTR with e-sign is a quick and easy process compared to using DSC.

All about DSC