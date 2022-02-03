GST rollout: Final checklist for your business

The uncertainty over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout date, at least in some people’s mind, can now be quelled – it is absolutely clear that GST will launch on 1 July 2017.

The biggest worry for many was that businesses’ IT systems were not ready due to the frequent tinkering of GST rules. The GST Council has come out with a solution: Deferring two of the major statements/returns, GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, for July and August. Therefore you get one more month to get your IT system ready to upload invoice-level data and match the data with vendors’ data.

How will GST be computed in the meanwhile? With form GSTR-3B, which will provide a simple summary of outward supplies (sales) and inward supplies (purchases) and work out the tax liability as under the current, pre-GST regime. Thus, cross-matching with vendors will not happen until September.

The revised dates are as follows: