Changing rates: Impact of GST recast on industries

In its 23rd meeting on 10 November at Guwahati, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council eased tax rates for a variety of goods and services — a welcome announcement for businesses and consumers alike. Let’s take a look at some of the new rates.



Eat more, pay less?



One major rate cut pertains to restaurants. Previously, the GST rate was 18 percent for restaurants with air conditioning, and 12 percent for those without. All restaurants will now levy 5 percent GST, with no input tax credit (ITC) benefits.



While this may seem to make eating out cheaper for customers, the practical reality of the rate cut, noticed within hours of implementation, appears to quite different.



Social media has been flooded with restaurant bills showing that prices actually went up, at least for some items, under the new rates, compared to previous ones. This is because some restaurants increased menu prices to offset the loss of ITC.



ITC allows businesses to claim an offset on the tax paid on inputs against the tax paid to the government on final sales. According to the Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association of India President Garish Oberoi, ITC can account for 3-4 percent of a restaurant’s profits. That’s especially true for large restaurants that spend more on rentals, capital expenditure, and advertisements.



Some experts hold that, from a policy perspective, it is not a good idea to deny ITC as it may promote a cash economy. Without ITC, businesses are tempted to buy from vendors who don’t charge tax, given that they can no longer offset any tax they pay to a vendor.



Further, outdoor catering and five-star restaurants within starred hotels with rooms costing above Rs. 7,500 will now attract 18 percent GST. These businesses can continue to avail ITC.



Luxury gets more affordable



Providing major relief to consumers, the GST Council cut down the list of items in the highest tax rate tier from 228 to just 50. Now, only items considered to be luxury goods and sin goods remain in the highest bracket, with 178 items considered to be daily use shifting to the 18 percent bracket.



The top tax rate of 28 percent will now be levied on goods like pan masala, aerated water and beverages, cigars and cigarettes, tobacco products, cement, paints, perfumes, air conditioners, dishwashing machines, clothes washing machines, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, cars and two-wheelers, aircraft, and yachts.



Industry experts anticipate that this rate revision will reduce prices and increase consumption, thereby bringing growth for the consumer products industry and retailers.



Now let’s look at some of the changes in other tax tiers.



18 percent tier



The GST Council reduced rates of the following products from 28 to 18 percent:

Wire, cables, insulated conductors, electrical insulators, electrical plugs, switches, sockets, fuses, relays, electrical connectors

Electrical boards, panels, consoles, cabinets, etc. for electric control or distribution

Particle/fibre boards and plywood

Articles of wood, wooden frames, paving blocks

Furniture, mattresses, bedding, and similar furnishing

Trunks, suitcases, vanity cases, briefcases, travelling bags and other handbags, cases

Detergents, washing and cleaning preparations

Liquid or cream for washing the skin

Shampoos; hair cream, hair dyes (natural, herbal, or synthetic) and similar other goods; henna powder or paste, not mixed with any other ingredient

Pre-shave, shaving, or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, room deodoriser

Perfumes and toilet waters

Beauty or makeup preparations

Fans, pumps, compressors

Lamps and light fittings

Primary cell and primary batteries

Sanitary ware and parts thereof of all kind

Articles of plastic, floor covering, baths, showers, sinks, washbasins, seats, sanitary wares of plastic

Slabs of marble and granite

Goods of marble and granite such as tiles

Ceramic tile of all kinds

Miscellaneous articles such as vacuum flasks and lighters

Wristwatches, clocks, watch movement, watch cases, straps, parts

Article of apparel and clothing accessories of leather, guts, furskin, artificial fur, and other articles such as saddlery and harnesses for any animal

Articles of cutlery, stoves, cookers, and similar nonelectric domestic appliances

Razor and razor blades

Multi-functional printers and cartridges

Office or desk equipment

Doors, windows, and frames of aluminium

Articles of plaster such as board, sheet

Articles of cement or concrete, or stone and artificial stone

Articles of asphalt or slate

Articles of mica

Ceramic flooring blocks, pipes, conduit, pipe fitting

Wallpaper and wall covering

Glass of all kinds and articles thereof such as mirrors, safety glass, sheets, glassware

Electrical, electronic weighing machinery

Fire extinguishers and fire extinguishing charge

Forklifts, lifting, and handling equipment

Bulldozers, excavators, loaders, road rollers

Earthmoving and levelling machinery

Escalators

Cooling towers, pressure vessels, reactors

Crankshaft for sewing machines, tailor's dummies, bearing housings, gears and gearing; ball or roller screws; gaskets

Electrical apparatus for radio and television broadcasting

Sound recording or reproducing apparatus

Signalling, safety, or traffic control equipment for transports

Physical exercise equipment, festival and carnival equipment, swings, shooting galleries, roundabouts, gymnastic and athletic equipment

All musical instruments and their parts

Artificial flowers, foliage, and artificial fruits

Explosive, anti-knocking preparation, fireworks

Cocoa butter, fat, oil powder

Extract, essence, and concentrates of coffee, miscellaneous food preparations

Chocolates, chewing gum, bubblegum

Malt extract and food preparations of flour, groats, meal, starch, or malt extract

Waffles and wafers coated with chocolate or containing chocolate

Rubber tubes and miscellaneous articles of rubber

Goggles, binoculars, telescopes

Cinematographic cameras and projectors, image projectors

Microscope, specified laboratory equipment, specified scientific equipment such as for meteorology, hydrology, oceanography, geology

Solvent, thinners, hydraulic fluids, anti-freezing preparations



12 percent tier



The council reduced rates of the following from 18 to 12 percent:

Condensed milk

Refined sugar and sugar cubes

Pasta

Curry paste, mayonnaise and salad dressings, mixed condiments, and mixed seasoning

Diabetic food

Medicinal grade oxygen

Printing ink

Handbags and shopping bags of jute and cotton

Hats (knitted or crocheted)

Parts of specified agricultural, horticultural, forestry, harvesting, or threshing machinery

Specified parts of sewing machine

Spectacles frames

Furniture wholly made of bamboo or cane



The council reduced rates of the following from 28 to 12 percent:

Wet grinders consisting of stone as grinder

Tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles



5 percent tier



The council reduced rates of the following from 18 to 5 percent:

Puffed rice chikki, peanut chikki, sesame chikki, revdi, tilrevdi, khaza, kazuali, groundnut sweets gatta, kuliya

Flour of potatoes put up in unit container bearing a brand name

Chutney powder

Fly ash

Sulphur recovered in refining of crude·

Fly ash aggregate with 90 percent or more fly ash content



The council reduced rates of the following from 12 to 5 percent:

Desiccated coconut

Narrow woven fabric including cotton newar (with no refund of unutilised ITC)

Idli, dosa batter

Finished leather, chamois, and composition leather

Coir cordage and ropes, jute twine, coir products

Fishing net and fishing hooks

Worn clothing

Fly ash brick

0 percent tier



The council reduced rates of the following from 5 percent to nil:

Guar meal



Hop cone (other than grounded, powdered, or pellet form)



Certain dried vegetables such as sweet potatoes, maniace



Unworked coconut shell



Fish frozen or dried (not put up in unit container bearing a brand name)



Khandsari sugar



Only time will tell how these rate cuts — the biggest since GST kicked in — actually benefit the common person. For the government, they represent an expected revenue loss of about Rs. 20,000 crore a year.



