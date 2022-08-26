Extension of due date for submitting the declaration in FORM GST TRAN-1

The GST Council observed that some taxpayers could not submit the declaration in Form GST TRAN-1 by the extended due date of January 31, 2020, on account of technical difficulties on the GST portal.

To address the above issue, the CBIC (vide order No. 01/2020-GST dated February 7, 2020) has now extended the time limit for submitting the declaration in Form GST TRAN-1 till March 31, 2020. The extended time limit is applicable for those registered taxpayers who could not submit the said declaration by the earlier due date on account of technical difficulties. Taxpayers whose cases have been recommended by the GST Council will also be applicable.



