Single GST rate of 28% on lottery from March 2020

Viren Shah Viren Shah Mar 18, 2020

The GST Council, in its 38th meeting, had recommended levying of GST at 28% on both state-run and state-authorized lottery. In this regard, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has now given effect to the above recommendation and notified a single GST rate of 28% on lottery from March 1, 2020 (vide Notification No. 1/2020-Central Tax (Rate) dated February 21, 2020).

Here is a summary of GST rates applicable to the lottery:

Particulars

Existing GST rates

New GST rates from March 1, 2020

Lottery run by State Government

12%

28%

Lottery authorized by State Government

28%

28%

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Viren Shah
Viren Shah Avalara Author
