Single GST rate of 28% on lottery from March 2020
The GST Council, in its 38th meeting, had recommended levying of GST at 28% on both state-run and state-authorized lottery. In this regard, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has now given effect to the above recommendation and notified a single GST rate of 28% on lottery from March 1, 2020 (vide Notification No. 1/2020-Central Tax (Rate) dated February 21, 2020).
Here is a summary of GST rates applicable to the lottery:
Particulars
Existing GST rates
New GST rates from March 1, 2020
Lottery run by State Government
12%
28%
Lottery authorized by State Government
28%
28%
