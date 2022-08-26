Staggered filing of monthly return in Form GSTR-3B

Viren Shah Viren Shah Mar 18, 2020

To reduce the last-minute rush and system load, the Ministry of Finance has proposed a staggered manner for filing of Form GSTR-3B (vide press release issued by PIB dated 22 January 2020):

Sr. No.Annual TurnoverState / Union Territories (UT)Due date for filing the Form GSTR-3B
1Of INR 5 crores and aboveAll the States and UTs20th of every month
2Below INR 5 croresAndaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana22nd of every month
3Below INR 5 croresArunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal24th of every month

The government will shortly issue a necessary notification to formalize the same.

APAC GST
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
