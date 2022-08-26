Staggered filing of monthly return in Form GSTR-3B
To reduce the last-minute rush and system load, the Ministry of Finance has proposed a staggered manner for filing of Form GSTR-3B (vide press release issued by PIB dated 22 January 2020):
|Sr. No.
|Annual Turnover
|State / Union Territories (UT)
|Due date for filing the Form GSTR-3B
|1
|Of INR 5 crores and above
|All the States and UTs
|20th of every month
|2
|Below INR 5 crores
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana
|22nd of every month
|3
|Below INR 5 crores
|Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal
|24th of every month
The government will shortly issue a necessary notification to formalize the same.
