28% GST applicable on Retrofitted Vehicle

28% GST applicable on Retrofitted Vehicle

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta May 31, 2020

The Authority of Advance Ruling in Karnataka held that a retrofitted vehicle merits classification under heading 8711 20 19 and hence attracts GST at the rate of 28%. The applicant, a two-wheeler dealership, was looking for an advance ruling on the rate of tax applicable on retrofitted two-wheelers, usually purchased by differently-abled motorists. While the two-wheelers are purchased from Hero Moto Corp at a GST rate of 28%, the retrofitting parts are purchased at a rate of 5% GST. The applicant sought an advance ruling on the issue of whether he can bill the scooter at 5% GST under HSN 8713 along with retro fitment and whether it will restrict any input tax credit on the purchase of vehicle under HSN 8711 at 28% GST. The Karnataka AAR held that a retrofitted vehicle merits classification under heading 8711 20 19 and hence attracts GST @ 28% with the applicant entitled to Input Tax Credit of tax paid on the purchase of a vehicle. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.