CBIC cracks down on GST evaders

CBIC cracks down on GST evaders

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 21, 2020

After detecting a GST evasion of over ₹200 crores by a tobacco company, the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs has directed its authorities to tighten the noose around tax evaders. The CBIC has reportedly zeroed in on around 350 companies suspected of large tax evasions. This list includes exporters, private hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, as well as medical equipment companies. All zonal offices of CBIC have been directed to investigate cases of suspected tax fraud and evasion and come down heavily on tax evaders who are misusing relaxations granted during the Coronavirus pandemic to their advantage. Tax evasion is a major pain point for the CBIC. As per the Fifteenth Finance Commission’s presentation in January 2020, India may be losing close to ₹5 lakh crore annually in indirect tax revenue due to defaults, fraud and evasion. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.