Finance Ministry not considering calamity cess on GST

Finance Ministry not considering calamity cess on GST

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 4, 2020

Unlike previous reports, the Finance Ministry is not considering the imposition of a calamity cess on GST as businesses are grappling with low sales and declining demand during this time. Previous reports have stated that the Centre was considering the imposition of a calamity cess similar to the flood cess imposed by the state of Kerala last year. Ministry sources have stated that imposing a calamity cess in the time of the pandemic would prove to be counterproductive as sales are already at low volume and the industry is facing a deep crisis. A calamity cess at such a time will only dampen consumer sentiment and further worsen market conditions.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.