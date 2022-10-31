Finance Ministry not considering calamity cess on GST

Unlike previous reports, the Finance Ministry is not considering the imposition of a calamity cess on GST as businesses are grappling with low sales and declining demand during this time. Previous reports have stated that the Centre was considering the imposition of a calamity cess similar to the flood cess imposed by the state of Kerala last year. Ministry sources have stated that imposing a calamity cess in the time of the pandemic would prove to be counterproductive as sales are already at low volume and the industry is facing a deep crisis. A calamity cess at such a time will only dampen consumer sentiment and further worsen market conditions.