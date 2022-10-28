Government To Refund GST To Businesses For Order Cancellations Due To Covid-19

Businesses suffering due to the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus and subsequent lockdown are in for some relief as the Government has announced the issue of GST refunds on orders that were cancelled by customers due to the national lockdown. Among the businesses most impacted by the lockdown, some include hospitality and tourism, sports, entertainment, media, advertising and aviation.

This tax relief measure will be largely beneficial for businesses that have had to return entire payments, including tax. As per existing practices, businesses adjusted any excess GST paid with other orders, but they will now be eligible for a refund, thereby improving liquidity.



Other GST relief updates

