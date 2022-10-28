No GST on salary to full-time directors

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 1, 2020

The Authority for Advance Ruling in Karnataka has put to rest the controversy on whether GST is applicable on remuneration paid to directors of a company. In its order dated May 4, the AAR bench has clarified that GST will not be applicable on remuneration paid to a director if the director is a full-time employee of the company. However, if the director is a non-executive or independent director, then remuneration paid in such a case will attract GST under reverse charge mechanism.

