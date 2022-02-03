Fusible Interlining Cloth is not a Woven Fabric

Fusible Interlining Cloth is not a Woven Fabric

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jul 12, 2020

The Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling in West Bengal has ruled that fusible interlining cloth is not a woven fabric and falls under HSN 5903, so Goods and Service Tax at the rate of 12% is applicable. The appellant is a manufacturer of fusible interlining cloth, a type of cloth that was classified under Chapters 52 to 55, as clarified under Circular No. 5/89 dated 15/06/1989. This type of cloth was later classified under Chapter 59 in the Budget of 1989 under the heading 5903 along with textile fabrics, partially or discretely coated with plastic by the dot printing process. However, this chapter was omitted after the Budget of 1995, and hence the appellant claims that the cloth no longer falls under the heading 5903. Moreover, copies of invoices issued by the appellant indicate that the cloth is being classified under the sub-heading of 5208. The applicant contended that the West Bengal AAR ignored the judgment in another case wherein similar facts and circumstances were presented, and the AAR bench of Uttarakhand had held that such fabrics would fall under Chapter 52 or 55, 58 or 60 of the Tariff Act and not Heading 5903. The AAAR observed that the exclusion clause under Chapter 59 is not applicable to fusible interlining cloth manufactured by the appellant. As such, the product merits classification under sub-heading 5903 of the Tariff. A fusible interlining cloth is not a woven fabric and falls under HSN 5903, and a GST of 12% is applicable.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.