CBIC enables Functionality to file Revocation Application for cancelled GST Registration

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has enabled the functionality to file revocation of application for canceled GST Registrations. The CBIC issued an advisory that stated, “In view of the Removal of Difficulty Order No. 01/2020 dated 25.06.2020, the restriction on filing revocation application, in case it was rejected, has been removed. Aggrieved taxpayers can file an application for revocation of cancellation of registration once again”.

The circular further stated, “those taxpayers who have filed Appeal against rejection of the Revocation Application and the decision is still pending, they may also file the Revocation of Cancellation.”

Taxpayers will be required to log in to the GST portal and navigate to Services> Registration> Application for Revocation to file the application for revocation. Taxpayers who could not get canceled GST registrations restored in time are given an opportunity to apply for revocation of cancellation of registration up to September 30th, 2020, in all cases where registration has been canceled till June 12th, 2020.