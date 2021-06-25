GST forms available for taxpayers and tax officials under India GST

Government has issued various forms for GST related compliances for taxpayers and tax officials to use. Various forms issued for registration, filing returns or refunds are available by the Government. So far there are 158 types of GST forms under the Government Portal. Check out the list below:

Reply to the notice for rejection of application for revocation of cancellation of registration

Show cause notice for rejection of application for revocation of cancellation of registration

Application for registration of a person who is supplying online information and database access or retrieval services (OIDAR/NROP) from a place outside India to a person in India, other than a registered person.

Order of cancellation of registration as tax deductor at source or tax collector at source

Application for registration as tax deductor at source (u/s 51) or tax collector at source (u/s 52)

Details of supplies of Online Information and Database Access or Retrieval Services (OIDAR) by a person located outside India made to non-taxable persons in India

Order for re-credit of the amount to cash or credit ledger on rejection of refund claim

Furnishing of bond or Letter of Undertaking for export of goods or services

Application for Refund by any specialised agency of UN or any Multilateral Financial Institution and Organization, Consulate or Embassy of foreign countries, etc.

Declaration for intimation of ITC reversal/payment of tax on inputs held in stock, inputs contained in semi-finished and finished goods held in stock and capital goods under sub-section (4) of section 18

Declaration for transfer of ITC in case of a sale, merger, demerger, amalgamation, lease or transfer of a business under sub-section (3) of section 18

Intimation of payment made voluntarily or made against the show cause notice (SCN) or statement

Summary of the Demand after Issue of Order by the Appellate Authority, Revisional Authority, Tribunal Or Court

Intimation of details of stock on the date of opting for composition levy

Order of Confiscation of Goods and Conveyance and Demand of Tax, Fine and Penalty

Notice for Confiscation of Goods or Conveyances and Levy of Penalty Under Section 130 of State/Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Read With the Relevant Provisions of The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 / The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and Goods And Services Tax (Compensation To States) Act, 2017

Notice Under Section 129 (3) Of The State/Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 / Under Section 20 of The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017

Statement of the Owner/Driver/Person in Charge Of the Goods and Conveyance

New Statement of Input Credit Available – Form GSTR-2B:

A new static statement of input credit availability in form GSTR-2B will be introduced. This is a monthly statement which will be generated and emailed to the assessee. The details in form GSTR-2B will be pulled from GSTR-2A & details of invoice wise input credit availability will be divided. Currently, the data reflected in GSTR-2A falls under the original tax period, and it does not show whether the credit is available or not. In the case of GSTR-2B, all the credits available to the assessee including import, input service distributor etc. will be displayed, bringing ease in GSTR-3B filing.

Here are some upcoming changes proposed:

1. Filing of NIL GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B through SMS:

The Government has already rolled out this facility from June 2020. It will be beneficial since it saves time as well as the cost of the assessee.

2. Showing status of filing of GSTR-3B by the supplier:

Currently, the government portal shows only the supplier’s GSTR-1 filing status, which leads to the ambiguity on the actual payment of the GST received by the supplier. Since input credit of the GST paid is allowed only if the supplier actually pays it, the ambiguity on the payment can be reduced if GSTR-3B filing status is also displayed.

3. Showing status of amendment of invoices with the month of amendment:

Till now, if invoice filed in GSTR-1 is amended, it was not showing its month of amendment due to which difficulty was arising in the reconciliation of the invoices amended. This issue could be solved if this amendment is implemented.

4. Details of computation of invoices in Table 8A of GSTR-9:

Details in Table 8A of GSTR-9 are auto-populated from the GSTR-1 filed by the supplier. Since the details in respect of these invoices are not available, the reconciliation problem arises. This problem could be solved to some extent if more information in connection with the amount reflected in table 8A of GSTR-9 is given.

5. Reflection of Input credit of GST paid on import:

Till now, Input credit of GST paid on import of goods or services was not getting reflected anywhere in the GSTR-2A. Now new statement in form GSTR-2B will be introduced in which details of input credit available on imports will be revealed.

6. Linking of GSTR-1 with GSTR-3B:

Till now much difficulty was arising if by any chance different turnover is shown in form GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B. Now, these two forms will be linked together, and liability calculated in form GSTR-3B will be linked to the invoices filed in form GSTR-1 of the assessee. This will avoid the difficulty in mismatching of turnover in forms GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B.

7. Linking of GSTR-2A & 2B with form GSTR-3B:

Input credit statement in form GSTR-2B will be introduced in which data from GSTR-2A will be pulled. This refined data in the form of GST credit available & GST credit not available will be then linked to the form GSTR-3B, which will reduce the much-talked difficulty of reconciliation of GSTR-2A.

8. Provisional Summary of GST Liability:

Provisional summary of GST liability payable based on the invoices filed in form GSTR-1 & input credit available in form GSTR-2B will be generated on monthly intervals based on which calculation sheet can be prepared by the assessee for filing GSTR-3B.