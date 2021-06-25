GST forms available for taxpayers and tax officials under India GST
Government has issued various forms for GST related compliances for taxpayers and tax officials to use. Various forms issued for registration, filing returns or refunds are available by the Government. So far there are 158 types of GST forms under the Government Portal. Check out the list below:
Types of Forms
Forms Available
GST Registration Related
26
GST Return Related
17
GST Payment related
8
GST Refund related
13
GST Assessment related
17
GST Input Tax Credit (ITC) related
4
GST Demand and Recovery related
25
GST Appeal Related
4
GST Advance Ruling related
3
GST Composition Related
8
GSTP related
7
E-Way Bill Related
5
Related to Compounding under GST
2
Related to Enforcement under GST
5
Forms relating to interception/inspection of conveyances and goods in movement
11
Related to Transitional Credit under GST
3
TOTAL
158
Registration
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST REG-01
Taxpayer
Application for registration
FORM GST REG-03
Tax Official
Notice for seeking additional information / clarification / documents relating to application
FORM GST REG-04
Taxpayer
Clarification/additional information/document
FORM GST REG-05
Tax Official
Order of rejection of application for
FORM GST REG-06
Tax Official
Registration certificate
FORM GST REG-07
Taxpayer
Application for registration as tax deductor at source (u/s 51) or tax collector at source (u/s 52)
FORM GST REG-08
Tax Official
Order of cancellation of registration as tax deductor at source or tax collector at source
FORM GST REG-09
Taxpayer
Application for registration of a non-resident taxable person
Taxpayer
Application for registration of a person who is supplying online information and database access or retrieval services (OIDAR/NROP) from a place outside India to a person in India, other than a registered person.
FORM GST REG-11
Taxpayer
Application for extension of registration period by casual/non-resident taxable person
FORM GST REG-12
Tax Official
Order of grant of temporary registration/ Suo moto registration
FORM GST REG-13
Taxpayer
Application/form for grant of unique identity number (UIN) to UN Bodies/Embassies/others
FORM GST REG-14
Taxpayer
Application for amendment in registration (for all types of registered persons)
FORM GST REG-15
Tax Official
Order of amendment
FORM GST REG-16
Taxpayer
Application for cancellation of registration
FORM GST REG -17
Tax Official
Show cause notice for cancellation of
FORM GST REG -18
Taxpayer
Reply to the show cause notice issued for cancellation for registration
FORM GST REG-19
Tax Official
Order for cancellation of registration
FORM GST REG-20
Tax Official
Order for dropping the proceedings for cancellation of registration
FORM GST REG-21
Taxpayer
Application for revocation of cancellation of registration
FORM GST REG-22
Tax Official
Order for revocation of cancellation of
FORM GST REG-23
Tax Official
Show cause notice for rejection of
FORM GST REG-24
Taxpayer
Reply to the notice for rejection of application for revocation of cancellation of registration
FORM GST REG-26
Taxpayer
Application for enrolment of existing
FORM GST REG-29
Taxpayer
Application for cancellation of registration of migrated taxpayers
FORM GST REG-30
Tax Official
Form for field visit report
Returns
Return
Offered for
Description
FORM GSTR-1
Taxpayer
Details of outward supplies of goods or services
FORM GSTR-2A
Taxpayer
Details of auto-drafted supplies
FORM GSTR-3B
Taxpayer
Monthly Return
FORM GSTR-4
Taxpayer
(Earlier Quarterly) Return for composition taxpayers up to FY 2018-19.
FORM GSTR-4A
Taxpayer
Details of auto-drafted supplies for view
FORM GSTR-5
Taxpayer
Return for a non-resident taxable person
FORM GSTR-5A
Taxpayer
Details of supplies of Online Information and Database Access or Retrieval Services (OIDAR) by a person located outside India made to non-taxable persons in India
FORM GSTR-6
ISD
Return for Input Service Distributor
FORM GSTR-6A
ISD
Details of auto-drafted supplies for view.
FORM GSTR-7
Taxpayer
Return for tax deducted at source (TDS)
FORM GSTR 7A
Taxpayer
Tax deduction at source certificate
FORM GSTR – 8
Taxpayer
Statement for tax collection at source (TCS)
FORM GSTR – 9
Taxpayer
Annual return
FORM GSTR – 9A
Taxpayer
Annual return (For Composition Taxpayer)
FORM GSTR-9C
Taxpayer
PART – A – Reconciliation Statement Part B – Certificate
FORM GSTR-10
Taxpayer
Final Return
FORM GSTR-11
UIN holders
Statement of inward supplies by persons having Unique Identity Number (UIN)
Payments
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST PMT –01
taxpayer
Electronic Liability Register of Registered Person (Part–I: Return related liabilities)
FORM GST PMT –01
taxpayer
Electronic Liability Register of Taxable Person (Part-II: other return related liabilities)
FORM GST PMT –02
taxpayer
Electronic Credit Ledger of Registered Person
FORM GST PMT –03
Tax Official
Order for re-credit of the amount to cash or credit ledger on rejection of refund claim
FORM PMT- 04
Taxpayer
Application for intimating discrepancy in Electronic Credit ledger/Cash Ledger/Liability Register
FORM GST PMT –05
taxpayer
Electronic Cash Ledger
FORM GST PMT –06
taxpayer
Challan for deposit of goods and services tax
FORM GST PMT –07
taxpayer
Application for intimating discrepancy relating to payment
Refund
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM-GST-RFD-01
Taxpayer
Application for Refund
FORM-GST-RFD-02
Tax Official
Acknowledgement of Refund Application
FORM-GST-RFD-03
Tax Official
Deficiency Memo
FORM-GST-RFD-04
Tax Official
Provisional Refund Order
FORM-GST-RFD-05
Tax Official
Payment Order
FORM-GST-RFD-06
Tax Official
Final Refund Order
FORM-GST-RFD-07B
Tax Official
Refund Withhold Order
FORM-GST-RFD-08
Tax Official
Show Cause Notice
FORM-GST-RFD-09
Taxpayer
Reply to Show Cause Notice
FORM-GST-RFD-010
Taxpayer
Application for Refund by any specialised agency of UN or any Multilateral Financial Institution and Organization, Consulate or Embassy of foreign countries, etc.
FORM-GST-RFD-011
Taxpayer
Furnishing of bond or Letter of Undertaking for export of goods or services
FORM-GST-RFD-01A
Taxpayer
Application for Refund (Operational up to 26.09.2019)
FORM-GST-RFD-01B
Tax Official
Refund Order Details (Operational for all RFD-01A filed before 26th Sept. 2019)
Assessment
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST ASMT – 01
taxpayer
Application for Provisional Assessment under section 60
FORM GST ASMT – 02
Tax Official
Notice for Seeking Additional
FORM GST ASMT – 03
taxpayer
Reply to the notice seeking additional information
FORM GST ASMT – 04
Tax Official
Order of Provisional Assessment
FORM GST ASMT – 05
taxpayer
Furnishing of Security
FORM GST ASMT – 06
Tax Official
Notice for seeking additional
FORM GST ASMT – 07
Tax Official
Final Assessment Order
FORM GST ASMT – 08
taxpayer
Application for Withdrawal of Security
FORM GST ASMT – 09
Tax Official
Order for release of security or rejecting the application
FORM GST ASMT – 10
Tax Official
Notice for intimating discrepancies in the return after scrutiny
FORM GST ASMT – 11
taxpayer
Reply to the notice issued under section 61 intimating discrepancies in the return
FORM GST ASMT–12
Tax Official
Order of acceptance of reply against the notice issued under section 61
FORM GST ASMT – 14
Tax Official
Show Cause Notice for assessment under section 63
FORM GST ASMT – 15
Tax Official
Assessment order under section 63
FORM GST ASMT – 16
Tax Official
Assessment order under section 64
FORM GST ASMT – 17
taxpayer
Application for withdrawal of
FORM GST ASMT – 18
Tax Official
Acceptance or rejection of application filed under section 64 (2)
ITC
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST ITC-01
Taxpayer
Declaration for claim of input tax credit under sub-section (1) of section 18
FORM GST ITC-02
Taxpayer
Declaration for transfer of ITC in case of a sale, merger, demerger, amalgamation, lease or transfer of a business under sub-section (3) of
FORM GST ITC-03
Taxpayer
Declaration for intimation of ITC
FORM GST ITC-04
Taxpayer
Details of goods/capital goods sent to a job worker and received back
Demand and Recovery
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST DRC – 01
Tax Official
Summary of Show Cause Notice
FORM GST DRC -02
Tax Official
Summary of Statement
FORM GST DRC -03
Taxpayer
Intimation of payment made voluntarily or made against the show cause notice (SCN) or statement
FORM GST DRC – 04
Tax Official
Acknowledgement of acceptance of
FORM GST DRC- 05
Tax Official
Intimation of the conclusion of proceedings
FORM GST DRC – 06
Taxpayer
Reply to the Show Cause Notice
FORM GST DRC-07
Tax Official
Summary of the order
FORM GST DRC – 08
Tax Official
Summary of Rectification /Withdrawal Order
FORM GST DRC – 09
Tax Official
Order for recovery through specified officer under section 79
FORM GST DRC – 10
Tax Official
Notice for Auction of Goods under
FORM GST DRC – 11
Tax Official
Notice to the successful bidder
FORM GST DRC – 12
Tax Official
Sale Certificate
FORM GST DRC – 13
Tax Official
Notice to a third person under section 79(1) (c)
FORM GST DRC – 14
Tax Official
Certificate of Payment to a Third Person
FORM GST DRC-15
Tax Official
Application before the Civil Court requesting Execution for a Decree
FORM GST DRC – 16
Tax Official
Notice for attachment and sale of
FORM GST DRC – 17
Tax Official
Notice for Auction of Immovable/ Movable Property under section 79(1) (d)
FORM GST DRC – 18
Tax Official
Certificate action under clause (e) of sub-section (1) section 79
FORM GST DRC – 19
Taxpayer
Application to the Magistrate for
FORM GST DRC – 20
Taxpayer
Application for Deferred Payment/Payment in Instalments
FORM GST DRC – 21
Tax Official
Order for acceptance/rejection of
FORM GST DRC – 22
Tax Official
Provisional attachment of property under section 83
FORM GST DRC – 23
Tax Official
Restoration of provisionally attached property/bank account under section 83
FORM GST DRC-24
Tax Official
Intimation to Liquidator for recovery of an amount
FORM GST DRC – 25
Tax Official
Continuation of Recovery Proceedings
Appeal
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST APL – 01
taxpayer
Appeal to Appellate Authority
FORM GST APL – 02
Tax Official
Acknowledgement for submission of appeal
FORM GST APL – 03
Tax Official
Application to the Appellate Authority under sub-section (2) of Section 107
FORM GST APL – 04
Tax Official
Summary of the Demand after Issue of Order by the Appellate Authority, Revisional Authority, Tribunal Or Court
Advance Ruling
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST ARA -01
taxpayer
Application Form for Advance
FORM GST ARA -02
taxpayer/ appellant
Appeal to the Appellate
FORM GST ARA -03
taxpayer
Appeal to the Appellate
Composition
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST CMP-01
Taxpayer
Intimation to pay tax under section 10
FORM GST CMP-02
Taxpayer
Intimation to pay tax under section 10
FORM GST CMP-03
Taxpayer
Intimation of details of stock on the date of opting for composition levy
FORM GST CMP-04
Taxpayer
Intimation/Application for Withdrawal from Composition Levy
FORM GST CMP-05
Tax Official
Notice for denial of option to pay tax under Section 10
FORM GST CMP-06
Taxpayer
Reply to the notice to Show Cause
FORM GST CMP-07
Tax Official
Order for acceptance/rejection of reply to show cause notice
FORM GST CMP-08
Taxpayer
Statement for payment of self-assessed tax
GST Practitioner
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST PCT – 01
GSTP
Application for Enrolment as Goods and Services Tax Practitioner
FORM GST PCT-02
Tax Official
Enrolment Certificate of Goods and Services Tax Practitioner
FORM GST PCT-03
Tax Official
Show Cause Notice for disqualification
FORM GST PCT-04
Tax Official
Order of rejection of enrolment as GST Practitioner
FORM GST PCT-05
GSTP/Taxpayers
Authorisation / Withdrawal of
FORM GST PCT-06
GSTP
Application for Cancellation of Enrolment as Goods and Services Tax Practitioner
FORM GST PCT-07
Tax Official
Order of Cancellation of Enrolment as Goods and Services Tax Practitioner
E-Way Bill
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST EWB-01
taxpayer
FORM GST EWB-02
taxpayer
Consolidated E-Way Bill
FORM GST EWB-03
Tax Official
Verification Report
FORM GST EWB-04
taxpayer /transporter
Report of Detention
FORM GST EWB-06
Tax Official
Order of Blocking or Unblocking of EWB generation facility.
Compounding
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST CPD-01
Taxpayer
Application for Compounding of Offence
FORM GST CPD-02
Tax Official
Order for rejection/ allowance of compounding of offence
Enforcement
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST INS-01
Tax Official
Authorisation for Inspection or Search
FORM GST IN S-02
Tax Official
Order of Seizure
FORM GST INS-03
Tax Official
Order of Prohibition
FORM GST INS-04
Taxpayer
Bond for Release Of Goods Seized
FORM GST INS-05
Tax Official
Order of Release ff Goods / Things of
Forms relating to interception/inspection of conveyances and goods in movement
FORM GST MOV-01
Tax Official
Statement of the Owner/Driver/Person in Charge Of the Goods and Conveyance
FORM GST MOV-02
Tax Official
Order for Physical Verification /Inspection of the Conveyance, Goods and Documents
FORM GST MOV-03
Tax Official
Order of Extension of Time for Inspection Beyond three Working Days
FORM GST MOV-04
Tax Official
Physical Verification Report
FORM GST MOV-05
Tax Official
Release Order
FORM GST MOV-06
Tax Official
Order Of Detention under Section 129 (1) of The State/Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 and The Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 / Under Section 20 of The Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017
FORM GST MOV-07
Tax Official
Notice Under Section 129 (3) Of The
FORM GST MOV-08
Tax Official
Bond for Provisional Release of Goods and Conveyance
FORM GST MOV-09
Tax Official
Order of Demand of Tax and Penalty
FORM GST MOV-10
Tax Official
Notice for Confiscation of Goods or
FORM GST MOV-11
Tax Official
Order of Confiscation of Goods and
Transition Forms
Transitional Credit - Past deadline, hence no longer available for filing
Name
Offered for
Description
FORM GST TRAN – 1
taxpayer
Transitional ITC / Stock Statement
FORM GST TRAN – 2
taxpayer
_
FORM GST TRAN – 3
taxpayer
New Statement of Input Credit Available – Form GSTR-2B:
A new static statement of input credit availability in form GSTR-2B will be introduced. This is a monthly statement which will be generated and emailed to the assessee. The details in form GSTR-2B will be pulled from GSTR-2A & details of invoice wise input credit availability will be divided. Currently, the data reflected in GSTR-2A falls under the original tax period, and it does not show whether the credit is available or not. In the case of GSTR-2B, all the credits available to the assessee including import, input service distributor etc. will be displayed, bringing ease in GSTR-3B filing.
Here are some upcoming changes proposed:
1. Filing of NIL GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B through SMS:
The Government has already rolled out this facility from June 2020. It will be beneficial since it saves time as well as the cost of the assessee.
2. Showing status of filing of GSTR-3B by the supplier:
Currently, the government portal shows only the supplier’s GSTR-1 filing status, which leads to the ambiguity on the actual payment of the GST received by the supplier. Since input credit of the GST paid is allowed only if the supplier actually pays it, the ambiguity on the payment can be reduced if GSTR-3B filing status is also displayed.
3. Showing status of amendment of invoices with the month of amendment:
Till now, if invoice filed in GSTR-1 is amended, it was not showing its month of amendment due to which difficulty was arising in the reconciliation of the invoices amended. This issue could be solved if this amendment is implemented.
4. Details of computation of invoices in Table 8A of GSTR-9:
Details in Table 8A of GSTR-9 are auto-populated from the GSTR-1 filed by the supplier. Since the details in respect of these invoices are not available, the reconciliation problem arises. This problem could be solved to some extent if more information in connection with the amount reflected in table 8A of GSTR-9 is given.
5. Reflection of Input credit of GST paid on import:
Till now, Input credit of GST paid on import of goods or services was not getting reflected anywhere in the GSTR-2A. Now new statement in form GSTR-2B will be introduced in which details of input credit available on imports will be revealed.
6. Linking of GSTR-1 with GSTR-3B:
Till now much difficulty was arising if by any chance different turnover is shown in form GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B. Now, these two forms will be linked together, and liability calculated in form GSTR-3B will be linked to the invoices filed in form GSTR-1 of the assessee. This will avoid the difficulty in mismatching of turnover in forms GSTR-1 & GSTR-3B.
7. Linking of GSTR-2A & 2B with form GSTR-3B:
Input credit statement in form GSTR-2B will be introduced in which data from GSTR-2A will be pulled. This refined data in the form of GST credit available & GST credit not available will be then linked to the form GSTR-3B, which will reduce the much-talked difficulty of reconciliation of GSTR-2A.
8. Provisional Summary of GST Liability:
Provisional summary of GST liability payable based on the invoices filed in form GSTR-1 & input credit available in form GSTR-2B will be generated on monthly intervals based on which calculation sheet can be prepared by the assessee for filing GSTR-3B.
