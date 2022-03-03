3 moves by the CBIC that your import-export business should not miss

Summary- The Turant Customs Program is a promising move by the government.

Some of its features include SWIFT, E-Sanchit, and Turant Suvidha Kendras.

This blog contains more about each of these features and speaks about what it has in store for Indian Businesses. While the whole world celebrated International Customs Day, CBIC India made a post on its social channels mentioning three essential features of the Turant Customs Program and how it promises to leverage the process of digital transformations. If you missed it, then this blog is for you.

Turant means quick in Hindi, and the Turant Program, as it is rightly named, aims at bringing speed and efficiency to customs. The program includes multiple features that facilitate paperless contactless customs that in turn aim at ensuring a seamless import or exporting experience. The government wishes to facilitate trade by adding technology and building a solid system with these.

1. Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT)

This feature promises faceless, contactless and paperless customs clearance processes providing people with a more straightforward registration process, faster and uniform clearances, Risk Management Systems (RMS) for particular examination and testing and ADVAIT (Advanced Analytics in Indirect Taxation) for having a robust tax foundation and for building tax policy.

2. E-Sanchit

This feature enables e-storage and handling of documents and a unified interface for participative government agencies.

3. Turant Suvidha Kendras (TKS)

Under Turant, the government has started Suvidha Kendras or booths for query handling. However, the best part is the e-gate pass and fully automated queue of Bills of entry for an automatic out-of-charge process.

What changes with Turant?