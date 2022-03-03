3 moves by the CBIC that your import-export business should not miss
Summary-
- The Turant Customs Program is a promising move by the government.
- Some of its features include SWIFT, E-Sanchit, and Turant Suvidha Kendras.
- This blog contains more about each of these features and speaks about what it has in store for Indian Businesses.
While the whole world celebrated International Customs Day, CBIC India made a post on its social channels mentioning three essential features of the Turant Customs Program and how it promises to leverage the process of digital transformations. If you missed it, then this blog is for you.
Turant means quick in Hindi, and the Turant Program, as it is rightly named, aims at bringing speed and efficiency to customs. The program includes multiple features that facilitate paperless contactless customs that in turn aim at ensuring a seamless import or exporting experience.
The government wishes to facilitate trade by adding technology and building a solid system with these.
1. Single Window Interface for Facilitating Trade (SWIFT)
This feature promises faceless, contactless and paperless customs clearance processes providing people with a more straightforward registration process, faster and uniform clearances, Risk Management Systems (RMS) for particular examination and testing and ADVAIT (Advanced Analytics in Indirect Taxation) for having a robust tax foundation and for building tax policy.
2. E-Sanchit
This feature enables e-storage and handling of documents and a unified interface for participative government agencies.
3. Turant Suvidha Kendras (TKS)
Under Turant, the government has started Suvidha Kendras or booths for query handling. However, the best part is the e-gate pass and fully automated queue of Bills of entry for an automatic out-of-charge process.
What changes with Turant?
With the introduction of Turant, contactless web-based goods registration and examination, the paperless machine releases the OOC or Let Export Order, which the assessees receive on email. Therefore, the long queues at customs are cut off, and fast paperless processes take their place.
The Turant Customs Program promises speed and transparency to the processes and therefore brings more complexities in the way of import and export businesses, increasing the tax risks. While more and more customs authorities worldwide are taking steps towards digital automation, businesses of today need to be prompt in terms of adopting technology for tax compliance. Therefore, businesses need to have software solutions that can handle complex tax processes quickly and more accurately for them. Avalara's software solutions make use of technology and stay up to date with changing regulations, making trading seamless for you. Visit our website to know more.
