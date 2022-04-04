4 takeaways from the recent India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement

The latest tittle-tattle amongst the import-export businesses in India is the recent treaty between India and Australia, also known as IndAus ECTA. The said treaty sounds like some juice for Indian import-export companies as it will open new markets for Indian exports and allow cheaper sourcing alternatives for Indian companies. Scott Morrison, the prime minister of Australia, calls it “two dynamic regional economies, like-minded democracies, working together for mutual benefit”, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentions it as a “watershed moment.”

The treaty sounds promising for sellers from both nations in terms of business opportunities. Down below are sectors that will benefit from them.

While the treaty seems like opening doors for trade, the government has kept some tariff lines out of the treaty to safeguard the interests of the local organizations.

So if you are a seller looking out for newer markets around the globe, now is the time to invest in Australia, especially if you are into pharma products, apparel, textile, leather or footwear, now is the time to make the most by selling into Australia. It is the FTA's and other changes in rules and regulations that make international markets full of opportunities.

