GST for small businesses: A mixed bag

“Our strength lies in small businesses, and they will feel more secure with GST.”

Shri. Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister

The backbone of the country, Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (“SME”) have emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the Indian economy over the last five decades. The SME sector consists of approximately 36 million units and contributes about 8 percent to GDP through more than 6,000 products. It also contributes 45 percent to the country’s total manufacturing output and 40 percent to exports.

Flourishing amidst a challenging environment, the SME sector of India is in a state of flux over the impending Goods and Services Tax (“GST”), the first-of-its-kind mammoth indirect tax reform. GST, which will consolidate multiple layers of indirect taxation, is going to be one of the most significant indirect tax reforms in the fiscal history of India. The implementation of GST will help to create a common national market by removing interstate barriers and reducing the cascading effect of taxes on the cost and price of goods and services.

GST will bring a bouquet of benefits to the country as a whole. At the same time, it raises concerns for the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) sector, specifically with respect to the importance of IT to GST compliance, and the much-discussed lower thresholds and minimal exemptions.