Composition scheme under GST

Like every tax reform, India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) will face various hurdles and difficulties during its implementation. Small taxpayers will be particularly affected. To help ease the implementation and tax compliance process for them, the government has introduced a composition scheme. This already exists under many state VAT laws. However, it is absent in the central laws of service tax and excise.

The composition scheme allows qualifying taxpayers — those whose turnover in the preceding financial year was less than 50 lakhs — to pay a percentage of their yearly turnover in a state as tax. This relieves the taxpayers from collecting tax from their customers directly and provides other benefits as well. The composition scheme enables small taxpayers to:

File a single quarterly return in place of multiple monthly returns

Report turnover pertaining to outward supplies in a single line item on the return

Pay a lower rate of tax, thus offering a competitive advantage

Follow relaxed rules around maintaining books of accounts and records under GST

Conditions for applicability include:

Must be a registered taxpayer

Goods held in stock must not have been purchased from outside the state or from outside India

Goods held in stock must not have been purchased from an unregistered dealer; if so, the taxpayer shall pay tax on the goods

Aggregate turnover in the preceding financial year must have been less than 50 lakhs. Aggregate turnover includes the value of taxable and non-taxable supplies, and exempted and exported supplies. It does not include taxes levied under GST or the value of inward supplies

If more than one registered persons have the same PAN, then a registered person shall not be eligible for the composition scheme unless all registered persons under the same PAN opt in for the composition scheme

Those not eligible for the composition scheme include:

Service providers

Suppliers of non-taxable goods

Taxpayers engaged in the interstate supply of goods

Those engaged in supply of goods through an eCommerce operator

Manufacturers of notified goods

Casual taxable persons or non-resident persons

If it turns out that an ineligible taxpayer enters into the composition scheme, he will later be liable to pay the differential tax along with a penalty.