Did you file GST TRAN-1 correctly?

A few days ago, India’s finance minister spoke to the media, announcing that the government collected Goods and Services Tax (GST) of more than Rs 92,000 crore during July, which was well beyond expectations. This was a stupendous achievement for the Indian GST regime, and that too in the very first month of the new taxation system. In fact, the cheer may not end there, as a good part of indirect tax revenues for the central and state governments (roughly 25 percent) comes from petroleum products, and such products are still outside the ambit of GST. These will provide a healthy financial cushion to these governments if GST revenue should waver a bit. While everything was set for a good harvest, government noticed that more than Rs 65,000 crore was claimed as Central GST (CGST) transitional credit by businesses across the country. This, of course, can impact the government’s kitty in the coming months, as such credit can be used for payment of taxes. Adding to these claims for transitional credit, refund claims by exporters and state VAT refunds will eat into government’s revenues once pending C forms are collected. Considering the financial impact of these claims, the CBEC ordered an immediate review of all transitional credits above Rs 1 crore to ensure that if any wrong credits taken, with or without an intent, do not flow into the GST system and deplete revenue. The first reality check of the GST process may be how the tax officer and the taxpayer will work out misunderstandings in the filing of returns when they come face to face. Understanding the GST council’s intention regarding claims for transitionary credit may help make this interaction smoother.

What is transitionary credit?

The previous indirect tax regime of central excise, service tax, VAT, CST, entry taxes, etc. allowed credits of certain taxes subject to conditions in the respective laws. While some laws, such as state VAT laws, generally allowed cash refunds of outstanding balances at the end of the year, central laws allowed taxpayers to carry forward such credits without any refunds. Refunds of credit were allowed only in cases of exports. Thus, there was a need to transfer accumulated credits into the GST system so that the transition would happen in a seamless manner. The CGST Act made provisions for such transitions (Sections 139-142), and supplemented the provisions with rules outlining detailed procedures (Rules 117-121). Similar provisions were included in the State GST (SGST) laws as well. Three formats — viz. forms TRAN-1, TRAN-2, and TRAN-3 — were made available to taxpayers for claiming credit under different transition situations. Of these, TRAN-1 is the most comprehensive form, designed to cover substantial transition.

Why is TRAN-1 important?

Being one of the most comprehensive TRAN forms, it is the basis for transitioning tax credits to the GST regime. Any credit missed is a cash loss to the business. Where there is a delay in filing TRAN-1, there will also be an impact on working capital. During the time TRAN-1 is not filed, credits from the earlier tax system will not flow into the GST system, and thus only current GST credits will be available for use. As explained earlier, TRAN-1 is also important for the government, as any wrongly claimed credit will directly impact government’s net revenue collection. Moreover, the previous tax system (especially on the central government side) did not have a facility of electronic cross matching of credits, so credits were claimed on the basis of hard copy invoices. To ensure proper accounting, it became necessary for the central government to verify tax credits as they flowed into the GST system and before they completely intermingled with GST credits. The TRAN-1 form therefore has equal importance both to the taxpayer as well as the government. It is hard cash for both, and therefore should bear hard scrutiny.

Recent developments

On 9 September, the GST council recommended extending the timeline for filing TRAN-1 from before 28 September to 31 October. Council also recommended a one-time revision of the TRAN-1 form. However, the intention of the council doesn’t seem to have translated into law, as only the time limit for revision of the already filed TRAN-1 is extended to 31 October. Accordingly, it appears that the original TRAN-1 is still required to be filed by 28 September 2017, and then can subsequently be revised once by 31 October 2017 (Order No 2/2017 dated 18 September 2017 read with Rule 120A introduced under Notification No. 34/2017- Central Tax dated 15 September 2017).

Things to look for when filing or revising TRAN-1: