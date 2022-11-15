Uncovering the complexities of the e-way bill system

What is the e-way bill?



The Electronic Way Bill (e-way bill) is a mechanism developed by the government to track the movement of goods, ensure that the transportation of goods complies with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) law, and check tax evasion.



Registered taxpayers are required to generate an e-way bill on the GST Network (GSTN) before transporting goods with consignment values of more than Rs. 50,000/-. Taxpayers must furnish this information electronically in part A of form GST EWB-01 before commencing to move any goods.



When will the e-way bill system be implemented?



At the 24th GST Council meeting on 16th Dec 2017, members rolled out a roadmap for implementing the e-way bill system:

a) A trial implementation started on 16 Jan, 2018.

b) The nationwide e-way bill system will become compulsory for interstate supply transportation on 1 Feb, 2018.

c) States may choose their own start date prior to 1 June, 2018 to implement the e-way system for intrastate goods

Who is required to generate an e-way bill?



Every registered person causing the movement of goods with consignment values exceeding Rs. 50,000 in relation to the supply of goods.

Exceptions

a) If for reasons other than the supply of goods (including job work or removal for testing purpose), send on approval basis

b) In relation to inward supplies of goods from unregistered persons, if the unregistered person does not voluntarily generate an e-way bill, the movement of goods is deemed to be caused by the consignee; the consignee will be required to generate an e-way bill



c) Handicraft goods transported interstate where the consignee is expected to make a turnover below Rs. 20/10 lakhs (as applicable)

 Registered persons may not be required to generate an e-way bill if they have instead obtained invoice reference numbers from the common portal by uploading a tax invoice issued in form GST INV-1. Invoice reference numbers are auto-populated by the GSTN on the basis of information furnished in form GST INV-1.

Generating e-way bills using the online portal



Registered persons shall generate e-way bills by furnishing information in part B of form GST EWB-01 on the e-way bill portal.

a. If the registered person does not generate the e-way bill as above, the transporter may use information previously furnished in part A of form GST EWB-01

b. In cases where the movement of goods is caused by unregistered persons, either they or the transporter must generate the e-way bill

How to use the e-way bill portal system