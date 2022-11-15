Demystifying GSTR-9 — Part 1: GST Annual Return Form & Eligibility

Note: The due date to file annual GST return form GSTR-9 for FY 2018-18 has been further extended to November 30, 2019.

Businesses throughout India have experienced dissatisfaction filing returns under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the biggest tax reform ever. The GST Council originally designed GST return forms so that all transactions would be in sync with each other, and so that no transaction between buyers and sellers would be left unrecorded. In the process of bringing these goals to fruition, return filing has become cumbersome. In response, the GST Council has made multiple attempts to simplify return filing for taxpayers.

Here’s a series of two articles attempting to shed light on the GSTR-9 annual return.

This first article, Part 1, will cover the basics of GSTR-9, types of forms and their formats, as well as eligibility.

The second article, Part 2, will cover issues related to filing, payment, and penalties.