Demystifying GSTR-9 — Part 2: How to file Annual GST Return and make tax payments

One important aspect to keep in mind is that the GSTR-9 return allows taxpayers to provide only information that has already been furnished in previous monthly or quarterly returns. No new information can be added, and no errors may be corrected. In a layman’s language, GSTR-9 is an aggregation return. This has led to some contention in the industry, as many taxpayers hoped to be able to rectify errors committed in previous GSTR 3B & GSTR 1 returns during the process of preparing the GSTR-9 annual return.

GST Council finalized the contents of the GSTR-9 annual return with the dual goals of achieving simplicity and comprehensiveness, but many believe it hasn’t yet achieved either. Many taxpayers remain confused about the forms numerous requirements. Industry’s primary demand had been for the Council to do away with the requirement to segregate inputs, input services, and capital goods, however, thus far, the Council has rejected this demand.

Taxpayers are likely to find that the new GSTR-9 return filing process involves its own share of challenges. Time will tell how the industry copes with GSTR-9’s additional compliance burdens, however, many businesses will find using GST compliance software can greatly assist them in filing GST annual returns smoothly and accurately.

