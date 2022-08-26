Booster for Indian Economy through Tax Law Amendments 2019

The Indian Government has in last few weeks made various announcements in order to revive the Indian economy. On 20 September 2019, the Ministry of Finance (‘MoF’) has announced various tax measures such as reduce corporate tax rates, providing stimulus to ‘Make in India’ initiative, etc. The changes to the tax laws were announced through an ordinance and are immediately enacted into the existing tax laws. Hence, they are effective from the current Financial Year (‘FY’) i.e. from 1 April 2019. Given below is summary of the amendments made under the tax laws.

The Finance Act, 2019 extended the applicability of buy-back tax to listed company’s shares and it came into effect from 5 July 2019 (i.e. from the date of announcement of the budget). There were instances where the companies have made public announcement for buy-back of its shares before 5 July 2019, but necessary SEBI approvals were received post 5 July 2019.



The ordinance clarifies that the buy-back tax will not be applicable where a public announcement, as per SEBI Regulations, for buy-back of listed company’s shares was made before 5 July 2019.





The ordinance clarifies that enhanced surcharge rate will not be applicable to capital gains arising to FPIs from sale of securities (including derivatives). It is to be noted that the enhanced surcharge rate will be applicable to other income (say, interest income) of FPIs.



Separately, it also clarifies that the enhanced surcharge rate will not be applicable to capital gains arising to any individuals, AOP, etc., on transfer of equity shares in a company, a unit of an equity-oriented fund, a unit of a real estate investment trust, or a unit of an infrastructure investment trust, which are subject to securities transaction tax.

Goods and Service Tax (‘GST’) is another tax which is expected to provide the much-needed stimulant for economic growth in India. The taxpayers were expecting some relief from 37th GST Council meeting for the economy in general, as well as for certain sector such as automobile in particular. However, the Finance Minister, just before the GST Council meeting on 20 September, made big announcement for reduction in corporate tax rate and decisions taken at the GST Council meeting lost significance, since there were no path breaking announcement (as compared to income-tax announcement). In the recently concluded 37th GST Council meeting, there were several decisions ranging from relaxations in filing of annual return, revisions in tax rate, deferment of new GST returns, new GST exemptions and certain clarifications. Given below is brief update thereon:

The GST Council announced that the composition dealers and other taxpayers with a turnover of up to INR 20mn will not be required to file annual return in Form GSTR 9A and GSTR 9 respectively for FYs 2017-2018 and 2018-2019.





With festive season and holiday season around the corner, the lower tax rates announced by the GST Council will give a boost to tourism and hospitality sector. The Council did not provide any specific relief to the automobile industry.





The GST rate on caffeinated drinks has been raised from 18% to 28%, plus there will be an additional cess of 12%.





The Council also announced that the new return system which was to be introduced from October 2019 will now be introduced from April 2020.





Further, the GST Council cancelled the controversial Circular No. 105/24/2019-GST, which attempted to clarify various doubts relating to post-sales discounts.

The reduction in corporate tax rate will enable companies to optimize their cash flows, leading to increased investments. It will also widen the tax net and will gradually bring more revenues to government. Overall, the move will make Indian companies globally competitive, a welcome step to lift up the market sentiments. This is a great step towards the goal of a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025.

