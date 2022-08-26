Highlights and updates from 37th GST Council Meeting

The article provides for an insight with respect to GST updates made on account of various announcements made by GST Council in its 37th meeting held on 20.09.2019. The amendments/changes are made by issuing various Notifications on 30.09.2019 and 09.10.2019.

This update covers the effect of such amendments and the amendments can be summarized as below:

Substantial amendments made in GST Law Changes in Rate of Tax for Supply of Goods Changes in Rate of Tax for Supply of Services Various Exemptions granted from payment of GST Changes made under Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) Prescribing of Various Due Dates under GST

Substantial amendments made in GST Law

Presently the Input Tax Credit is claimed by Assessee by filing GSTR – 3B and self-declaring the Input Tax Credit to be claimed. The amendment in GST Rules now provide that the Input Tax Credit can be claimed based on the invoices as reflected by their suppliers i.e. as appearing in GSTR – 2A. Further the credit in respect of invoices which are not appearing in GSTR – 2A can be claimed subject to an outer limit of 20% of ITC already reflected in GSTR – 2A.



GSTR – 3B has been prescribed as a return as envisaged in Section 39 read with Rule 61 by making a retrospective amendment in GST law. This amendment is to overcome the decision of Hon’ble Gujarat High Court in the case of AAP & Co, Chartered Accountants wherein it was held that GSTR – 3B is not a return for the purpose of determining the claim of Input Tax Credit.

Form DRC-01A has been prescribed to enable the officer to communicate the details of tax, interest and penalty payable by the assessee. Further the assessee is given an option to reply in DRC – 01B to intimate the payment of tax so made and reasons for non-payment of balance tax, if any

Assessee’s having a turnover of less than 2 crores have been provided with an option of filing Annual Return (GSTR – 9). In case Annual Return is not filed before due date by such persons then it shall be deemed as if return is filed and no consequences shall apply

Changes in Rate of Tax for Supply of Goods



The changes in rate of tax of goods have been made effective from 01.10.2019