Simplification of Annual Return GSTR – 9, 9C and extension of filing date

In a welcome move, although bit late, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (‘CBIC’) has relaxed many of the challenges faced by the taxpayers while filing the annual return and reconciliation form, vide Notification no. 56/2019 - Central Tax dated 14 November 2019.

Further, the CBIC have issued order no. 8/2019 - Central Tax dated 14 November 2019 for extending the due date of filing Annual Return (GSTR - 9) and Reconciliation Statement (GSTR - 9C). The due date for filing of annual return and audit report has been extended for Financial Year (‘FY’) 2017-2018 from 30 November 2019 to 31 December 2019. Separately, for FY 2018-2019, the due date has been extended from 31 December 2019 to 31 March 2020.

With respect to certification requirement (GSTR - 9C), auditor is now required to provide a ‘true and fair’ view of the reconciliation statement as against the previous requirement to provide ‘true and correct’ certification.

Given below is gist of the simplification announced by the CBIC vide Notification no. 56/2019: