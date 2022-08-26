The Journey Towards GST 2.0 In A Nutshell

The new GST return or GST 2.0 was planned to be implemented earlier by October 2019 and has been deferred till April 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the new GST filing mechanism – the journey of GST return filing from the planning stage before the implementation of GST and right up to GST 2.0, a new GST filing mechanism. Planning of GST Return



Much before the introduction of GST law, there was a clear indication that the GST law will be a documentation driven law and matching of invoices will be of utmost importance. Accordingly, the filing of GST returns was made in phases. The below pictorial diagram shall provide ease of understanding of the same:

This entire process was found out to be too cumbersome and within the first month of filing, it was realized that filing of GST return is not an easy task. Also, the GST portal could not handle the pressure of filing such complicated GST returns. To rationalize, a stop-gap arrangement was made in filing Form GSTR – 3B. Stop-gap arrangement

The Government rolled out a simplistic one-pager form in GSTR – 3B to self-declare the liability and Input Tax Credit available to the assessee and effectively disclose the net liability payable by the assessee. In the stop-gap arrangement, the filing of GSTR – 1 was continued, whereas filing of GSTR – 2 & GSTR – 3 was indefinitely deferred. To have better control over the liability of the assessee, the liability of GSTR – 3B and the sales invoices as reported in GSTR – 1 were matched online by the system and were being highlighted to assessees. The reports of GSTR – 2A were made available to the assessees only by end of 2018 but the filing of GSTR – 2 was still not made operational.

New Version of Returns 2.0

As highlighted earlier, the focus of GST law was to have documentation driven law with the matching of invoices to be of utmost importance to avoid any leakages of revenue. The proposed return structure has been framed in the following manner:



Type of Assessee Type of Return Details to be submitted Small Assessees (having turnover upto Rs. 5 crore) – Dealing with only B to C supplies Quarterly return Annexure 1 (B to C Sales) SAHAJ

Annexure 2 (Inward Supplies)

Main Return (GST RET 2) Small Assessees (having turnover upto Rs. 5 crore) – Dealing with only B to B and B to C supplies Quarterly return Annexure 1 (B to C & B to B Sales) SUGAM

Annexure 2 (Inward Supplies)

Main Return (GST RET 3) Small Assessees (having turnover upto Rs. 5 crore) and having other transactions like Export, SEZ etc Quarterly return Annexure (1 – All Supplies) NORMAL

Annexure 2 (Inward Supplies)

Main Return (GST RET 1) All the other Assessees Monthly Return Questionnaire +

Main Return (GST RET 1)

Annexure 1 (Outward Supplies)

Annexure 2 (Inward Supplies)