GSTR9 and GSTR9C filing extended, E-invoicing from Jan 2020, GST on CXO salary, cancellation of GST registration for Non-filers: GST News In A Minute

Extension on filing dates of GSTR9 and GSTR9C, a possible GST on salaries of CXOs and a meeting with Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss concerns around GST; this and more on #GSTThisWeek.

Finance Minister to meet GST practitioners to discuss concerns

Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman will be meeting with tax practitioner associations, and representatives from the MSME sector and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on 23rd November 2019 to address growing concerns over glitches and system errors while filing GST returns. The practitioners will demonstrate real time issues while filing GST returns. This exercise aims to simplify GST filing in the future.

E-invoicing is here!

E-invoicing will be introduced in a phased manner starting January 1st 2020. E-invoicing will eliminate the need for fresh data entry thereby increasing machine readability and uniform interpretation. It will also help automation software read e-invoices generated by any other software.

GST might be levied on CXO salaries

CEOs, CHROs, CFOs and other people at Chief designations might have their salaries brought under the GST radar. According to CGST regulations the supply of goods or services or both between different GST registrations having the same PAN (distinct persons) shall be treated as "supply" and shall attract GST. The Government is working on a proposal to levy a GST of 18% on salaries of CXOs.

GSTR9 and GSTR9C filing date extended, forms further simplified

The due dates for filing GSTR9 (Annual Return) and GSTR9C (Reconciliation of Statement) have been extended for Financial Year 2017-18 to December 31, 2019 and for Financial Year 2018-19 to March 31, 2020. These forms have also been simplified with optional fields.

Non-filers of GST returns may face cancellation of registration

Lower GST collections are leading to tougher government measures, a recent one is directed toward assesses who do not file their GST returns. A registered person will have to file returns either monthly or on a quarterly basis failing which they might face cancellation of registration.

