CBIC issues Standard Operating Procedure for Non-Filers of GST Returns

GST law provides for mandatory filing of returns either on a monthly or quarterly basis by registered taxpayers. As such, an Input Service Distributor will be required to file monthly returns showing details of credit distributed during a particular month. Taxpayers who are required to deduct/collect tax will also have to file monthly returns showing the amount deducted/collected and other specified details.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (‘CBIC’) has noticed that divergent practices are being followed in case of non-furnishing of the GST returns.

The GST Council, in its 38th council meeting, decided to issue a Standard Operating Procedure (‘SOP’) for the Revenue Authorities to take action against non-filing of respective returns.

In order to clarify the issue and to ensure uniformity in the implementation of the provisions under GST law across field formations, the CBIC issued Circular No. 129/48/2019-GST dated December 24th 2019, providing the procedure to be followed by the Revenue Authorities.

Given below is a summary of the Circular: