Avalara bags ‘Company of the Year 2019 - Tax Compliance’ award

Cloud-based tax compliance technology firm recognized by SiliconIndia

Avalara, a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, was acclaimed with the Company of the Year Award 2019 under the Tax Compliance category by SiliconIndia. With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) gaining prominence in Indian business operations, Avalara has been keeping busy providing cloud-based solutions for GST and E-way Bill compliance to businesses of all sizes.

Since its inception, Avalara has established more than 700 pre-built connectors for billing, accounting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), e-commerce, point-of-sale (POS), retail, and other business applications. The company’s goal is to make the integration of tax compliance solutions easy for customers. Avalara has a robust background in real-time authorization and live reporting of transactions (e-invoicing), split payments, fiscal representation requirements and using artificial intelligence (AI) technology for tax compliance processes. Avalara’s state-of-the-art technology and its efforts to stay on top of changing tax reforms make Avalara one of the best in the business.

SiliconIndia publishes exclusive and authentic content through stories of burgeoning entrepreneurs, outstanding technologists, and accomplished CXOs, along with business analysis, leading technology trends, and opinions. SiliconIndia constantly endeavors to identify the best Indian companies that are creating a buzz in their respective industries. Through consultations with industry leaders, SiliconIndia’s Editorial board scrutinizes hundreds of nominees and finalizes the “Company of the Year” in various categories across different functions of businesses. Avalara is proud and honored to be presented with this award, alongside past recipients like Cybage, Bajaj Allianz, 3i Infotech, and more.

Manjula Muthukrishnan, Managing Director, India for Avalara Technologies Private Limited, emphasizes, “The phenomenal expertise we have in India works on all aspects of our global business, limited not only to the products crafted for Indian use with their changing GST regime, but also products being leveraged across North America and beyond. We are working to be the disruptive force for change in the tax market in India just as Avalara has been in the U.S. Our partner ecosystem, coupled with our massive tax content database, is how we deliver accurate tax calculations to businesses within the software they already use with great efficiency.”

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More information at avalara.com.

