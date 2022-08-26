Appellate AAR ruling on valuation for transaction between distinct persons

Recently, the Appellate AAR (Tamil Nadu) in the case of Specsmakers Opticians Private Limited , has held that the taxpayers can adopt the value, in case of transaction between distinct persons, as per the second proviso to Rule 28 of the CGST Rules.

Brief summary of the ruling



In the case here, Specsmakers Opticians is a trader of lenses, frames, sunglasses, etc. which it imports as well as procure locally. The goods imported are resold by Specsmakers Opticians and are also transferred to their branches located outside the State for subsequent supply to ultimate customers. In this case, as the branches are distinct persons, Specsmakers Opticians discharges applicable GST while supplying the goods to their branches outside the State.



Since the branches were eligible for full ITC, Specsmakers Opticians was of the view that the said goods can be valued as per the second proviso to Rule 28 of the CGST Rules i.e. value declared on the invoice would be deemed to be Open Market Value (‘OMV’). Accordingly, Specsmakers Opticians had sought an advance ruling from the AAR (Tamil Nadu) in order to determine the value to be adopted in such cases.



It may be noted that Rule 28 of the CGST Rules, provides three options, viz open market value (OMV), value of like goods if OMV not available, value as determined by Rules 30 or 31, for determining the value in respect of supplies to distinct persons. These options are further governed by the following two provisos:

