New toll-free number for GSTN helpdesk, Monthly GST lottery offer for B2C invoices and more

GST is a silent revolution says FM Sitharaman. Also, a new toll free number in ten languages has been introduced by the GSTN to solve taxpayer queries. Check out all the updates on #GSTThisWeek.

GSTN launches new toll-free number for helpdesk

In a bid to improve taxpayer experience and make the tax system more robust and transparent, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has announced the introduction of a GST helpline that will answer taxpayer queries on the Goods and Services Tax. Taxpayers can call the GST help desk toll-free on 1800 103 4786 everyday between 9am and 9 pm. To make this help desk more efficient for taxpayers, this system will be available in English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Malayalam, Punjabi and Assamese.

Direct benefit transfer, GST being talked about as a silent revolution, says Finance Minister

Speaking at the 44th Civil Accounts Day, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech said that a technology driven Public Finance Management System is steadily driving India to be accountable, responsive and transparent. “Today all over the world, DBT (direct benefit transfer) and GST (goods and services tax) are being talked about as one of the silent revolutions that democracy can show off to the world,” she said.She said that efficient use of technology has proven that corruption can be removed from the system.

Monthly GST lottery offer for B2C invoices to start from April 1

The government is planning to launch a lottery offer under the Goods and Services Tax from April 1 and will be conducting monthly lucky draws for invoices of all business to customer transactions. This lottery scheme is being introduced with a view to encourage customers to insist on bills for every purchase, which will in turn help the government cub GST evasion.

For more information on GST compliance, visit www.avalara.com