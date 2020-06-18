18% GST applicable on Works Contract for NCBS

18% GST applicable on Works Contract for NCBS

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta May 31, 2020

The Authority of Advance Ruling in Karnataka held that a works contract service provided by the applicant to the National Centre for Biological Science (NCBS) is liable to be taxed at the rate of 9% under the State Goods and Service Tax and 9% under Central Goods and Service Tax. The applicant sought an advance ruling after entering into a contract with the National Centre for Biological Sciences for construction of hostel building and wanted to know the rate of tax at which GST would be charged, especially whether the applicant should charge GST at the rate of 12% for service provided to NCBS as per Notification No 24/2017 Central Tax (Rate) dated 21-09-2017. The Karnataka AAR held that the work contract service provided by the applicant to the National Centre for Biological Science is liable to be taxed at the rate of 18% in total. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.