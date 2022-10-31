CBIC extends the validity of all e-way bills generated during the lockdown

CBIC extends the validity of all e-way bills generated during the lockdown

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 14, 2020

In a move that provides much-needed relief to transport businesses, the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) extended the expiry date of all e-way bills generated during the lockdown period till June 30, 2020.

CBIC had earlier provided an extension up to May 31, 2020, on the validity of e-way bills that had expired between March 20, 2020, and April 15, 2020. E-way bills that expired after April 15, 2020, were not covered under that CBIC notification even though truckers faced the same issues as others. 

To provide further clarification on the matter, the Notification from the CBIC read as follows:

"Provided that where an e-way bill has been generated under rule 138 of the Central Goods and Services Tax, 2017 on or before the 24th day of March 2020 and whose validity has expired on or before March 20, 2020, the validity period of such e-way bill shall be deemed to have been extended till the 30th day of June 2020,".

As the e-way bill generation portal does not allow generation of a new e-way bill using the same invoice number, several trucks were stranded on national highways with their e-way bill validity expired. In such a situation, moving the consignments would cause compliance issues, and an extension in the validity of the e-way bills was much needed.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.