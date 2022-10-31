CBIC extends the validity of all e-way bills generated during the lockdown

In a move that provides much-needed relief to transport businesses, the Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) extended the expiry date of all e-way bills generated during the lockdown period till June 30, 2020.

CBIC had earlier provided an extension up to May 31, 2020, on the validity of e-way bills that had expired between March 20, 2020, and April 15, 2020. E-way bills that expired after April 15, 2020, were not covered under that CBIC notification even though truckers faced the same issues as others.

To provide further clarification on the matter, the Notification from the CBIC read as follows:

"Provided that where an e-way bill has been generated under rule 138 of the Central Goods and Services Tax, 2017 on or before the 24th day of March 2020 and whose validity has expired on or before March 20, 2020, the validity period of such e-way bill shall be deemed to have been extended till the 30th day of June 2020,".

As the e-way bill generation portal does not allow generation of a new e-way bill using the same invoice number, several trucks were stranded on national highways with their e-way bill validity expired. In such a situation, moving the consignments would cause compliance issues, and an extension in the validity of the e-way bills was much needed.