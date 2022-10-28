GST Analytics wing to identify risky suppliers to exporters

The Central Board for Indirect Taxes and Customs has asked its GST risk management wing to conduct a supply chain analysis identifying risky major suppliers to exporters and share the data with jurisdictional field officers. Last year alone, the CBIC detected several cases where firms availed credit fraudulently by claiming refund of Integrated Goods and Services Tax on exports of goods. To mitigate the risk and repeat occurrence of such a situation, the CBIC has been taking stringent measures, including applying risk parameter based checks. Exporters falling under the risky category are subject to 100% Customs examinations, and their refunds are kept in abeyance. The verification report identifying suppliers as risky will be sent by GST and customs Commissionerates directly to the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) who will take the decision on granting a No Objection Certificate or otherwise based on verification reports.