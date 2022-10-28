GST Composition Benefit not available if turnover exceeds Rs. 5 Lakh or 10% of Turnover in State

GST Composition Benefit not available if turnover exceeds Rs. 5 Lakh or 10% of Turnover in State

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 1, 2020

The Karnataka Authority in Advance Ruling has held that taxpayers are eligible for composition scheme under Section 10 of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 only if the turnover services of the applicant does not exceed the 10% of turnover in a state or union territory in the preceding financial year or for ₹5 lakh. An applicant approached the AAR in Karnataka seeking an advance ruling on whether the applicant is eligible for a composition scheme under Section 10 of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) Act, 2017 when the business’s aggregate turnover is INR 50,00,000. The AAR bench held that the composition scheme could only be opted up to a specific turnover.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.