GST on educational services from the current session at GNDU

GST on educational services from the current session at GNDU

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 7, 2020

Guru Nanak Dev University, which was only partially implying the Goods and Services Tax on specific services, will now be implementing GST on educational services as defined under Centre’s guidelines with full effect from the new session.

While this decision will not have an adverse impact on student expenses, the university will be implementing GST on services additional to the recognised academic education by the UGC or the ministry concerned.The GST will cover additional services including gymnasium facility, the arrangement of workshops and seminars, getting transcripts and migration certificates from the varsity.

The university has assured that there is no fee hike on degree education on all courses offered by the GNDU. GST on services like hostel and mess catering facilities will also be exempted.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.