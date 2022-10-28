GST on educational services from the current session at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University, which was only partially implying the Goods and Services Tax on specific services, will now be implementing GST on educational services as defined under Centre’s guidelines with full effect from the new session.

While this decision will not have an adverse impact on student expenses, the university will be implementing GST on services additional to the recognised academic education by the UGC or the ministry concerned.The GST will cover additional services including gymnasium facility, the arrangement of workshops and seminars, getting transcripts and migration certificates from the varsity.

The university has assured that there is no fee hike on degree education on all courses offered by the GNDU. GST on services like hostel and mess catering facilities will also be exempted.