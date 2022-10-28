Indian Staffing Federation demands abolition of 18% GST

Indian Staffing Federation demands abolition of 18% GST

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jun 3, 2020

The apex body of temporary workers industry in India, the Indian Staffing Federation has demanded that the Centre categorise its services as ‘Merit Services’ and reduce the GST on such services to 5% from the current 18%. At the moment, contractual staffing companies currently pay 18% GST which is as high as eight times the cost of the service fee leaving gross margins for such companies between 2% to 8% and net margins even lower. An average temporary employee’s compensation per month is approximately ₹18,000 which attracts a service fee of 4% i.e ₹720 plus the GST of 18% bring the total tax per month at ₹3,370. This is 4.68 months worth of gross earnings per person per month deployed by staffing companies.
The ISF, on behalf of the Organised Contract Staffing Industry has recently submitted a representation to the Finance Ministry requesting an urgent cut in GST and inclusion under the category of Merit Services.

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
APAC
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Divita Gupta
Divita Gupta Avalara Author
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Discover how to meet all compliance requirements while integrating e-invoicing into your tax function.
Get your free copy
Prepare your business for e-invoicing under GST

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.