Karnataka directs officials to crack down on fake e-way bills

Officials of the commercial tax department in the State of Karnataka have been directed to inspect and initiate stringent action including imposing heavy penalties and fines on companies that are involved in misusing e-way bills.

This order comes directly from the office of the Chief Minister of the state of Karnataka who recently reviewed the status of revenue collection and instructed officials to take strict action against any illegal activity involving e-way bills.

These orders have led to an increase in the number of road transport vigilance teams from 77 to 116. The vigilance teams have collectively inspected over 7 lakh essay bills and have detected fraudulent cases that have led to over ₹6 crores worth of penalties. Officials are also cracking down on dealers conducting transactions over ₹40 lakhs to ensure there are no cases of fraudulent e-way bills.