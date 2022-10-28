NAA finds Whirlpool of India guilty of denying GST rate cut benefit worth Rs 4.07 lakh

Divita Gupta Divita Gupta Jul 12, 2020

Consumer durable brand Whirlpool of India has been found guilty of not passing the benefit of GST rate cuts to customers who have purchased refrigerators from them. The National Anti Profiteering Authority has found Whirlpool of India guilty of not passing on GST rate cut benefit worth over Rs 4.07 lakh to its refrigerator buyers after a complaint was filed alleging profiteering on the supply of ''Refrigerator Whirlpool FP313D Protton Roy Mirror'' refrigerators. As per the investigation report, it was found that Whirlpool of India had increased the basic price of the product when the rate of GST was reduced to 28% with effect from July 1, 2017. This increase in base price was exactly equal to the rate of tax reduction meaning Whirlpool of India deliberately tried to pocket the benefit of tax reduction at the expense of the consumer. According to the National Anti-Profiteering Authority, a profiteered amount of ₹4,07,451 has been pocketed by Whirlpool of India and they will be required to deposit this amount along with 18% interest in the Consumer Welfare Fund within three months.

