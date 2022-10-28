58% of Indias national permit trucks start plying roads once again

58% of India's national permit trucks start plying roads once again

Jun 14, 2020

When the nationwide lockdown was first imposed in March 2020, as many as 6 lakh national permit trucks were stranded on national highways. Now, in the first phase of 'Unlock', trucks have started plying across national highways once again.

As many as 8 lakh trucks viz. a whopping 58% of India's national permit truck population is back on roads. This is a significant increase from May 2020, when only 30% of national permit roads were seen moving on Indian National Highways.

The increase in truck movement also indicates a steady rise in interstate trade activity. It is also a sign of resumption of economic activities like the steady improvement in arrivals of farm produce at markets, a rise in GST e-way bills generated on the GST portal and a significant increase of throughputs at ports.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) hopes that national permit trucks will see a rise up to at least 70% or ten lakh national permit trucks in the near future, but this is heavily dependent on driver availability and freight volume. A number of drivers have returned to their hometowns citing lack of funds and resources to survive in cities during the lockdown. 

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
GST GST News and Announcement
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Recent posts
Apr 13, 2023
Tax times are not so terrifying with Sales Tax automation software
Mar 17, 2023
From Thresholds to Nightmares: Decoding Economic Nexus in the US waters
Mar 06, 2023
5 no-sales-tax states in the USA: The charter of the NOMAD

Get direct help with your questions about GST software

000-800-9191-184

Contact us

 
Latest GST News
No results found



Visit Blog