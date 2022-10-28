58% of India's national permit trucks start plying roads once again

When the nationwide lockdown was first imposed in March 2020, as many as 6 lakh national permit trucks were stranded on national highways. Now, in the first phase of 'Unlock', trucks have started plying across national highways once again.

As many as 8 lakh trucks viz. a whopping 58% of India's national permit truck population is back on roads. This is a significant increase from May 2020, when only 30% of national permit roads were seen moving on Indian National Highways.

The increase in truck movement also indicates a steady rise in interstate trade activity. It is also a sign of resumption of economic activities like the steady improvement in arrivals of farm produce at markets, a rise in GST e-way bills generated on the GST portal and a significant increase of throughputs at ports.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) hopes that national permit trucks will see a rise up to at least 70% or ten lakh national permit trucks in the near future, but this is heavily dependent on driver availability and freight volume. A number of drivers have returned to their hometowns citing lack of funds and resources to survive in cities during the lockdown.