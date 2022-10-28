NIL returns for filing GSTR3B can be done filed through SMS

In a bid to facilitate the easier and faster filing of pending NIL GSTR3B returns, the Centre announced the filing of nil returns for GSTR3B using SMS.

This move is likely to benefit close to 22 lakh taxpayers who otherwise are required to log in to the GST portal and file GSTR3B online.

To file nil GSTR3B returns, all the taxpayer has to do is complete the following steps:

Step 1: Type the SMS below from the mobile number, which is registered with GST portal

NIL<space>3B<space>GSTIN<space>Tax period

The tax period should be in the format MM/YYYY.

Step 2: Send the above text to the GST portal number 14409

Step 3: Once the validation code is received, the taxpayer should confirm the filing by sending another SMS to 14409 in the format below:

CNF<space>3B<space>validation code of 6 digits

The taxpayer will receive a confirmation message with an ARN number which indicates that the Nil return has been filed successfully.